Colonie Center to host beauty event this Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Center is hosting the second annual COSMECON on September 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can expect to a Sephora Masterclass, mini skincare classes, beauty product tips, and more.

A live panel will be discussing topics such as beauty, health, and body positivity. The panel will feature local professionals including Karen Tararache and husband and business partner Jim Gazzale, owners of SENS

Fitness, Jordan Yanatos, CEO of Pinup Jordan’s Mermaid Lounge, and Leanne Ricchiuti, a local public relations specialist.

The panel will be moderated by Leah Stanley, a local social media influencer who focuses on body positivity. It will begin at 3 p.m. in the common area in front of L.L. Bean.

Participating retailers at the event include Sephora, The Body Shop, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and Reens Soy

Candles and Essentials.

Free ticket holders will be able to visit various beauty pop-up shops, sip a free iced coffee courtesy of Dunkin’, and be entered for a chance to win a $250 Sephora shopping spree, with additional coupons up for grabs as well. As of September 24, the event is sold out online.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Colonie Center website.