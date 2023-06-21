COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Center celebrated International Yoga Day with a free class Wed. morning. The class was structured for people of all skill levels, giving visitors an opportunity to explore mindfulness and try something new.

“We love doing community events for our loyal guests I think it’s really important to show them that we care and offer something fun while they’re shopping,” Elaheh Farahmarzi, Marketing and Business Development Manager, said.

The first 25 attendees received a free yoga mat and water bottle.