Mayor Sheehan extends curfew following Saturday night riots

Colonie Center entrance vandalized

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After police were able to disperse a large section of the crowds in downtown Albany, there were reports of vandalism at Colonie Center.

Here is a video of police outside the mall. We know at least one entrance was was broken into and there were people inside mall at one point.

We are working to learn more about this.

