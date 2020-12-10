Colonie Center adapts to continue helping nonprofits during pandemic

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Center’s Evening of Giving has an entirely new look this year. Previous Evenings of Giving have been a one-night event. But this year, the event has been reconfigured to accommodate the evolving conditions surrounding the pandemic.

While Colonie Center is continuing to take all safety precautions and enhanced sanitation measures to ensure the best shopping experience for visitors, they also wanted to maintain their support of local nonprofits who have been severely affected by the pandemic.

Up until Dec. 17, visitors can stop by Center Court to find the Wall of Giving. This wall will showcase a QR code for each of the local nonprofits participating. Shoppers can scan the code for the nonprofit of their choice and donate directly from their smartphone. Afterwards, they will receive an email with the same discounts available as years’ past from participating stores and restaurants.

While the raffle drawings and entertainment from the one-day event have been put on pause for this year, a donation made automatically enters the donor into a drawing to win one of four $500 gift cards to a Colonie Center retailer of the winner’s choice.

The Evening of Giving is an opportunity for shoppers to help those in need during the holiday season, and this year, that help is needed more than ever. This year’s participating nonprofits are American Cancer Society, Center For Disability Services, Early Childhood Education Center, The Animal Support Project, American Heart Association, Make A Wish Northeast New York, and Warren Washington Albany ARC.