Colonie car dealer arrested for forgery

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Central Avenue auto sales shop owner is facing multiple felony charges. Colonie Police arrested 36-year-old John Dzandza on multiple charges involving production and use of fraudulent paper temporary dealer assignment tags from Texas.

The investigation into Saratoga Autos began when a Colonie patrol officer stopped a vehicle with one of the fraudulent plates. After a joint police operation involving investigators from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, New York State Police, New York State Environmental Police and the Colonie Police Department Traffic Division, a warrant was executed at the dealership, which is based at 2200 Central Avenue in Colonie on Tuesday September 8.

The charges Dzandza faces are:

  • Second degree forgery of an official document
  • Second degree possession of a forged instrument
  • First degree falsify business records
  • Reproduced false license plate/tag

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Colonie Police.

