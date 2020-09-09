Colonie car dealer arrested for forgery

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Central Avenue auto sales shop owner is facing multiple felony charges. Colonie Police arrested 36-year-old John Dzandza on multiple charges involving production and use of fraudulent paper temporary dealer assignment tags from Texas.
The investigation into Saratoga Autos began when a Colonie patrol officer stopped a vehicle with one of the fraudulent plates. After a joint police operation involving investigators from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, New York State Police, New York State Environmental Police and the Colonie Police Department Traffic Division, a warrant was executed at the dealership, which is based at 2200 Central Avenue in Colonie on Tuesday September 8.
The charges Dzandza faces are:
- Second degree forgery of an official document
- Second degree possession of a forged instrument
- First degree falsify business records
- Reproduced false license plate/tag
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Colonie Police.
LATEST STORIES
- Annual Connecticut River cleanup a month-long event in 2020
- Cuomo: COVID-19 a problem on New York campuses
- Massachusetts expects general election mail-in ballots to be higher than primaries
- Warren County Clerk announces new public record room hours
- UVM study: Masks are not a ‘free pass’