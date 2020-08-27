Colleges and universities meeting new COVID-19 thresholds must convert to online learning

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled some new guidelines for colleges and universities opening campuses for in-person learning.

Cuomo says that a college or university in New York must switch to remote learning for two weeks if it has either 100 positive cases of COVID-19 or a positive number representing 5% or more of the college population. Positive cases will include students, faculty, and staff.

Either condition—whichever is less—will trigger the school to transfer to remote learning for two weeks and reevaluate the COVID-19 situation.

Students who live on campus will be allowed to stay on campus if their college or university hits the threshold to convert to remote learning.

