College of Saint Rose releases plan for fall semester: in-person classes will go remote after Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the College of Saint Rose will be delivering courses using a combination of in-person and remote methods beginning for the fall 2020 semester. The college says this is to reduce the number of individuals on campus.

Students will be able to return to campus housing but will have to leave after the Thanksgiving holiday when in-person instruction will go remote. The semester will begin on August 24.

“As an alum, longtime trustee, and interim president, of The College of Saint Rose I know that our core mission of care and concern for each other will guide us during this centennial year, as we turn the page at Saint Rose to provide an exceptional education for the next 100 years,” Interim President, Marcia J. White said in a video announcement.

The college’s plan includes:

A daily health questionnaire for employees and students. If a concern is raised by a questionnaire response, isolation, testing, and contact tracing of potentially COVID-19 infected students and employees will follow.

Social distancing guidelines, use of masks/face coverings in College buildings (with the exception of single offices, residence halls, and while dining), limits on the size of group gatherings, and asking students and employees to stay home when they are not feeling well.

Efforts to reduce density in the residence halls, particularly in bathrooms and other common areas. Double rooms will remain doubles and single rooms will remain singles. The College will give students more flexibility in housing by suspending the first-year and sophomore on-campus housing requirement for the 2020-2021 academic year.

New cleaning and disinfecting practices and protocols will be in place for all of the campus spaces. New sanitizing equipment has been purchased and is in use.

Quarantine and self-isolation policies are in place for those who have symptoms or test positive for the virus.

Protocols and procedures regarding testing are being finalized.

The entire plan can be viewed on the College of Saint Rose website.

