College of Saint Rose employee retires after 46 years

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After more than four decades, The College of Saint Rose is saying goodbye to one of its beloved employees. Mike D’Attilio, an executive director for government and community affairs at the college, is retiring this month after 46 years.

To say goodbye, the Albany police and fire departments joining in on a farewell car parade on Madison Avenue through the Saint Rose Campus on Tuesday afternoon.

D’Attilio says it’s amazing how much technology has advanced since his first day at the college.

Over the years, there’s been many students he’s had the pleasure of working with, including famous Saint Rose graduate Jimmy Fallon.

During his college career Fallon worked in the office and wasn’t always on time according to D’Attilio. Fallon also had a fascination with trolls and liked to hide them around campus.

Retirement life for D’Attilio will include teaching part time and charitable work. He says “it’s time.”

