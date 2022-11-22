ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Soon, New York college athletes will be allowed to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness without the risk of having to give up their scholarships or their eligibility to participate on their collegiate team.

“In particular, there was literally millions of dollars that would be racked up by universities selling jerseys, using their pictures and images, and numbers of college athletes,” said Senator Kevin Parker. “There was no compensation given or even allowed, and so this legislation would allow that.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solange said it will provide them with an opportunity for upward mobility.

“Prior they would get scholarships and maybe room and board, but many of them come from marginalized communities, ” said Solange. “With this bill, they will be able to have financial compensation, moneys to live and also go to school and also play sports.”

The legislation also allows the college athletes to hire attorneys and sports agents licensed in New York State. Colleges participating in Division 1 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, also known as the NCAA, will be required to provide athletes with services to help in degree completion, career development, financial and mental health, discrimination and harassment training, as well as leadership training.

“Many college athletes windup not getting college degrees at all,” said Parker. “And we wanted to figure out ways we could have more educational continuity, support for them and their families not just in school services, but also economically.”

NCAA declined to comment on the legislation. The law goes into effect January 1st.