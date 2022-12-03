TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.

Stemple visited the News10 Kitchen and shared a fungi-filled holiday appetizer with Stephanie Rivas and Cassie Hudson.

Collar City Mushrooms products are available on-site and at various locations across the Capital Region for purchase. Their unique tasting events and art showcases are regularly updated on their website calendar.