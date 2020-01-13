Collar City Craft Fest puts out the call for artists

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Collar City Craft Fest opened the application process for this year’s April 24 through April 26 arts expo, inviting area craftspeople to showcase their talents and skills. Coinciding with both the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market and Troy Night Out, the Collar City Craft Fest gathers crafters, artists, chefs, and makers of all stripes in the Arts Center of the Capital Region.

The Craft Fest is looking for those who design and work in metal, fiber, clay, glass, paper, wood, leather, and other media, and will approve applications based on originality, variety, and quality. Applications for 2020 exhibitors are due January 28 and cost $25. Accepted applications give artists booths, admissions passes, marketing materials, help setting up and running their space, and a free meal.

The Arts Center in downtown Troy occupies 36,000 feet of studios, classrooms, and galleries. Over 1000 individuals attended last year’s three-day fete, and organizers expect even more this year. Tickets cost $5, with free admission on Sunday.