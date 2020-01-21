Collaboration is key for teachers using Cornell Food and Fiber program

This is part two of a two-part series on Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Food and Fiber program.

ARGYLE and GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly every school district in Washington County has a teacher using the Food and Fiber agricultural literacy program, an education initiative from Cornell Cooperative Extension’s county branch.

In Argyle, second-grade teacher Jennifer Bailey has been working for years with Cathy Sweet, one of the program’s heads. Sweet comes in and helps Bailey guide students through hands-on activities that teach them about the ways agriculture affects their lives.

In Granville, special education teacher Jessica Sheldon teaches 12 students spread across grades 4-6. With help from Linda Law-Saunders, the other face of the program, Sheldon has been able to adapt multiple Food and Fiber lesson plans to suit her needs.