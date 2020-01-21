Collaboration is key for teachers using Cornell Food and Fiber program

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is part two of a two-part series on Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Food and Fiber program.

ARGYLE and GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly every school district in Washington County has a teacher using the Food and Fiber agricultural literacy program, an education initiative from Cornell Cooperative Extension’s county branch.

In Argyle, second-grade teacher Jennifer Bailey has been working for years with Cathy Sweet, one of the program’s heads. Sweet comes in and helps Bailey guide students through hands-on activities that teach them about the ways agriculture affects their lives.

In Granville, special education teacher Jessica Sheldon teaches 12 students spread across grades 4-6. With help from Linda Law-Saunders, the other face of the program, Sheldon has been able to adapt multiple Food and Fiber lesson plans to suit her needs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play