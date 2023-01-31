Some companies make Christmas sweaters for dogs and humans in the same design, so you can match with your canine companion.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills on the radar for the end of the week, the Glenville Dog Control has issued cold weather tips and safety warnings for pet owners. In addition to following the safety tips below, pet owners should be on the lookout for potential warning signs.

Safety Tips:

Bring your pets indoors! No owned dogs or cats should be left outdoors unless they have a well-insulated structure that can block wind, include a heated water bowl, and has a floor that is elevated from the ground. Structures must include warm dry blankets or dry straw and have heating or an outdoor heating pad.

Limit time outdoors – take short walks and potty breaks. Wear booties or wipe off your pet’s paws when you return to prevent chemical melting agents from salt from injuring paws or being ingested.

You may want to consider additional clothing for your pets in chilly weather.

Consider putting out a weather-safe container with bedding and a hole for entry for feral cats.

Warning signs that an animal may be getting too cold include: