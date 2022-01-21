Cold, even for January

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Sub-zero temperatures and even colder wind chills are expected in Central New York Thursday night and again Friday night. Temperatures only reach the lower teens Friday afternoon.

A high-pressure system keeps the weather quiet Friday with plentiful sunshine. Clouds will be increasing Saturday afternoon but will be another dry day.

Lake effect snow is possible on Sunday in the wake of a passing cold front. Snow is expected to fall to the north of the Mohawk Valey during the day, shifting south in the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead to next week, the cold pattern is expected to continue with highs in the teens and 20s. We typically see our coldest days of the year in late January but the forecast is for colder-than-normal temperatures. The exception is Tuesday, where temperatures will briefly reach the low 30s just ahead of a cold front. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s are considered ‘normal’ for this time of year in Utica.

Snow is expected on Tuesday of next week with a passing storm. Temperatures will reach the low 30s for a short time and that means some rain and ice may briefly mix in. Details will be ironed out as the storm forms and approaches.

