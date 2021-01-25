Cold causes issues for crews fighting Cranesville fire

One family is being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire in Cranesville. (NEWS10)

CRANESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews were called to Chapman Drive in Cranesville on Sunday for reports of a house fire. The Red Cross is now assisting one family after the fire. No one was injured during the incident.

Crews say the cold weather made for difficult conditions. The first hydrant they tapped was frozen so they had to tap another several hundred feet away.

The cold also creating heavy ice conditions for emergency crews.

The Cranesville Fire Chief said that they believe the cause was a faulty chimney attached to a wood-burning stove. Mutual aid was provided by the City of Amsterdam, Hagaman, Ft. Johnson, Tribes Hill, Ft. Hunter, West Glenville and Buekendale.