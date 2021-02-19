Cohoes woman arrested for allegedly forging payroll check

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police said Friday that they have arrested Amanda Garay, 28 of Cohoes, for forging a payroll check. Garay allegedly cashed a forged paycheck for $471.11 from Price Chopper in Clifton Park in January.

Police determined that Garay didn’t work at the Clifton Park Price Chopper after the check was rejected from the bank the check was drawn from.

Charges:

Forged Instrument 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

Garay is due in Clifton Park Town Court on March 4, 2021 at 6 p.m.