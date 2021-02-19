Cohoes woman arrested for allegedly forging payroll check

News
Posted: / Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police said Friday that they have arrested Amanda Garay, 28 of Cohoes, for forging a payroll check. Garay allegedly cashed a forged paycheck for $471.11 from Price Chopper in Clifton Park in January.

Police determined that Garay didn’t work at the Clifton Park Price Chopper after the check was rejected from the bank the check was drawn from.

Charges:

  • Forged Instrument 1st degree (felony)
  • Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

Garay is due in Clifton Park Town Court on March 4, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report