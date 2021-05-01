Cohoes woman arrested following larceny investigation

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stillwater Police arrested Ashley Fields, 37, of Cohoes following a larceny investigation.
Police say Fields used a government issued benefit card belonging to a Stillwater resident spending over $1,500.
Fields was charged with the following:
- Grand Larceny 4th degree, Felony
- Identity Theft 2nd degree, Felony
An arrest warrant was carried out in the City of Cohoes where Fields was taken into custody. She was arraigned in Stillwater Town Court and later remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.