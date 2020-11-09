Cohoes-Waterford Elks hosts Veterans Appreciation Takeout Dinner

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of Veterans Day on Wednesday, the Cohoes-Waterford Elks showed their appreciation for those who served with a free takeout dinner on Monday night.

The group hosted a Veterans Appreciation Dinner in the parking lot of their establishment. Each dinner came with pasta, salad, bread and dessert – at no charge for veterans.

“I think it’s always a pleasure to have a place honor veterans, lately there just isn’t too many places doing it anymore so I was really honored to have them do it,” said Veteran Jack Galuski.

More than 200 dinners were reserved, with almost 70 ordered by veterans.

Each veteran also received a patriotic pin as a small gift with their dinner.

