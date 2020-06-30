Cohoes to open city pool on July 5

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Bill Keeler announced Tuesday that the city will open Lansing’s Pool on July 5. There will be protocols and adjusted guidelines in place due to coronavirus. The pool will be open for four sessions each day, a maximum of 80 Cohoes residents with ID will be allowed into the pool grounds each session.

Daily Sessions:

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition to the restrictions on occupancy, everyone will have to wear a mask when not in the water. Crews will also clean benches and bathrooms every half hour and the pool area will be cleaned between each session. There will also be no gathering in the pool area, no group activities and no jumping into the pool from the sides. The diving area will remain closed for the season.

Non-residents will not be allowed at Lansing’s Park pool this year. There also will be no swim lessons and no designated adult swim times.

“A maximum of 80 city residents – showing proof of residency in Cohoes – will be allowed into the pool grounds each session,” said Cohoes Human Services and Recreation Director Dan Hytko. “Residents must arrive dressed to swim, because there will be no public changing areas. People will not be allowed to bring food or drinks into the pool grounds.”

“We want Cohoes residents to be able to take advantage of Lansing’s Pool this summer, but that will require new rules and safety measures during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Keeler said. “For generations Lansing’s Pool has been the hub for summer recreation in our community. Though this year will be a bit different, it will work if we all work together to have a safe and enjoyable summer.”

