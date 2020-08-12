Cohoes to appoint new Police Chief and assistant

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Cohoes is set to appoint its new Police Chief and Assistant Chief next week.

Nineteen-year-veteran Lieutenant Todd Waldin will step into the top job on August 19, while Lt. Timothy Keefe will become his assistant.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be promoted to Police Chief in Cohoes. My plan is to work with our excellent department to continue raising our standards. My goal is to expand our efforts to work hand in hand with the community so that, together, we can solve the problems we all confront every day. I firmly believe that community policing is not a title, it is a way of doing business.” Incoming Chief, Todd Waldin

Cohoes Police Department

Lt. Waldin finished first on the competitive civil service examination for the position, and has been described by Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler as: “a widely respected supervisor.” His leadership experience includes time working as a Certified Field Training Officer, a Drug Recognition Expert, and the Traffic Safety Grant Coordinator.

During his time in the U.S. Air Force Veteran, Lt. Waldin was stationed in South Dakota and deployed to the Middle East and South Korea.

Lt. Keefe is a 25-year-veteran of the Cohoes Police Department and Certified Instructor for Law Enforcement, Administrator of Basic Field Training, and Administrator of the Taser program. Speaking about Lt. Keefe’s appointment, Mayor Keeler said:

“As Assistant Chief, Tim Keefe brings experience that will assist in the day-to-day operations of the department. This experience also will be invaluable in continuing efforts toward getting the department certified as an Accredited New York State law enforcement agency and in ensuring timely compliance with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Police Reform mandate.” Mayor Bill Keeler

Cohoes

The new Chief and Assistant Chief will be sworn in at the Cohoes Music Hall on August 19.

