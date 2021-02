COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in Cohoes. Emya Jackson is described as being 5’2″ and 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on the morning of February 15, 2021 wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Emya’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Division (518) 233-2146.