Cohoes street closed due to water main break

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Cohoes street has been closed while crews work to repair a water main break. The Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced Manor Avenue will be closed until the work is completed.

Residents in the area may experience little or no water pressure until the break is repaired. Some discoloration of the water is also expected, but the DPW say this is normal and not harmful. The washing of white laundry immediately following the repairs is not recommended.

