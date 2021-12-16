Cohoes releases pics for holiday house contest

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Cohoes is having a holiday house contest on its Facebook page.

House on Manor Heights.

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Thirteen houses decked for the holidays in Cohoes are hoping to get voted the city’s most liked decorated house. They are participating in the city’s 2021 Holiday House Decorating Contest.

The contest is being sponsored by the Cohoes Local Development Corp. and the houses were posted on Cohoes’ Facebook page on Wednesday.

The top three houses with the most likes or reactions will win Visa gift cards. Scroll through the entries below and vote for your favorite on Cohoes’ Facebook page. Voting will continue through December 23 and the winners will be announced on December 29.

  House on Woodlawn Drive.
    House on Woodlawn Drive.
  House on Continental Avenue.
    House on Continental Avenue.
  House on Forest Avenue.
    House on Forest Avenue.
  House on Masten Avenue.
    House on Masten Avenue.
  House on St. Agnes Highway.
    House on St. Agnes Highway.
  House on Sargent Street.
    House on Sargent Street.
  House on Bedford Street.
    House on Bedford Street.
  House on Manor Heights.
    House on Manor Heights.
  House on Ontario Street.
    House on Ontario Street.
  House on Shannon Avenue.
    House on Shannon Avenue.
  House on Kosciusko Avenue.
    House on Kosciusko Avenue.
  House on Deerfield Drive.
    House on Deerfield Drive.
  House on Continental Avenue.
    House on Continental Avenue.

