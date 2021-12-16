Cohoes releases pics for holiday house contest

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Thirteen houses decked for the holidays in Cohoes are hoping to get voted the city’s most liked decorated house. They are participating in the city’s 2021 Holiday House Decorating Contest.

The contest is being sponsored by the Cohoes Local Development Corp. and the houses were posted on Cohoes’ Facebook page on Wednesday.

The top three houses with the most likes or reactions will win Visa gift cards. Scroll through the entries below and vote for your favorite on Cohoes’ Facebook page. Voting will continue through December 23 and the winners will be announced on December 29.