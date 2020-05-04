COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department issued a warning about a phone scam targeting registered sex offenders in the area.
Police said registered sex offenders have been receiving calls from a person who claims to be a law enforcement official saying that the offender is not complying with the registration requirements. Police said the caller claims there is a warrant for the offender’s arrest or says there is a court order to obtain a new DNA sample.
The caller is saying the only way for the registered sex offenders to resolve the issue is to buy a cash card or arraign a money transfer, police said.
Cohoes Police said officers never request that registered sex offenders provide money to comply with registration requirements.
Anyone receiving such a scam call should not make any transaction, and should contact the Cohoes Police Department at (518) 237-5333 to file a report.
LATEST STORIES
- Italy eases lockdown, U.S. haltingly lifts some restrictions
- Cohoes Police warn about phone scam targeting sex offenders
- Police seek help identifying April 12 suspect who allegedly scratched and spit on truck
- Schenectady county coronavirus update
- Saratoga County coronavirus update