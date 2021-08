COHOES, N.Y (WTEN) — Cohoes Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Emya Jackson. Emya, 14, was last seen on August 27.

Emya is described as a black female, 5’1″, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts and red, white and blue Nike Air Max 95 sneakers.

If you have any information about Emya’s whereabouts, please contact Albany County Dispatch at 911 or (518) 765-2352.