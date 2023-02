Cohoes Police say the missing person was last seen on January 20 and could possibly be in either the City of Albany or New York City.

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department is searching for Sadie Kopyc, 36, Cohoes, who was last seen on January 20. Kopyc is described as a 5’3” white female, around 150 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe that Kopyc is either in the City of Albany or New York City. Anyone who has seen Kopyc or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Albany County Dispatch Center through 911 or at (518) 237-5333, ext. 1.