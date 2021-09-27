Cohoes police searching for missing man

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes police are investigating a missing person’s complaint concerning Ronnie Chaput, 51. Police say he was last seen in Cohoes on September 8.
Police say Ronnie is a white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and has brown eyes.
If you know of Ronnie’s whereabouts or you see him, please contact Albany County Dispatch at 911 or (518) 765-2352.
