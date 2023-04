COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department is searching for Deondrae Thomas, 16, who has been reported missing. Thomas was last seen leaving his residence on April 3.

Police describe Thomas as a 5’7”, 165 lb. black male with brown eyes and black hair. He may possibly be in Watervliet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany County Dispatch Center through 911 or (518) 237-5333.