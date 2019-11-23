Cohoes Police search for attempted robbery suspect

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police department is searching for a suspect they say attempted an armed robbery at the Cohoes Price Chopper Friday night.

Police said it happened at around 10:10 p.m. Friday. The suspect, who was described as a man in his 30’s with a goatee, wearing a black hoodie and black pants, displayed a handgun in an attempt to rob the grocery store.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Cohoes Detective Bureau at 518-233-2146.

This is a developing story and NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new information is released.