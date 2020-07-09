Cohoes police need help finding missing 14-year-old

Sakina Ahmadzai and the truck she was last seen getting into. (Cohoes Police Department)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department is asking the public for help in the search for the missing 14-year-old Sakina Ahmadzai.

Authorities say she was last seen leaving her home on Friday night and getting into this truck.

She was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, black polo slippers, a light-colored top, and carrying a blue bag with straps. She is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.

She reportedly removed her headscarf before leaving the residence, so police say it’s assumed she won’t be wearing one.

If you or someone you know has information about Sakina’s whereabouts or who she may be with, contact detectives at (518) 233-2146 or the Cohoes Police Department at (518) 237-5333 ext. 7.

