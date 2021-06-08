Cohoes Police get guns off the street after shots fired incident

Cohoes Police have removed these illegal guns off the street after a shots fired investigation. (Cohoes Police Department)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes Police have arrested Steven McCray, 45, and Wantu Ackerman, 50, both of Cohoes, after a shots fired incident over the weekend. During the investigation, police recovered several guns.

On Saturday, police were called to the area of Hart Street and Lancaster Street for reports of gunfire. Using surveillance footage, police say they were able to determine that a man in a nearby apartment fired a gun into the air several times. Officers say Ackerman was the person who fired the gun. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police executed a search warrant at 32 Hart Street where they say they found three guns that were not legally owned.

Guns Recovered:

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Mini-14 .223 caliber Rifle

Hi-Point Model CD380 .380 caliber Pistol

Century Arms Inc. Model TP9SF 9mm Pistol

Charges:

Steven McCray

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a loaded firearm in the Second Degree (felony)

Wantu Ackerman

Criminal Possession of a loaded firearm in the Second Degree (felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (felony)

Violating parole

Both were arraigned in Cohoes City Court and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility.