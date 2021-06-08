Cohoes Police get guns off the street after shots fired incident

News
Posted: / Updated:
Cohoes Gun Arrest

Cohoes Police have removed these illegal guns off the street after a shots fired investigation. (Cohoes Police Department)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes Police have arrested Steven McCray, 45, and Wantu Ackerman, 50, both of Cohoes, after a shots fired incident over the weekend. During the investigation, police recovered several guns.

On Saturday, police were called to the area of Hart Street and Lancaster Street for reports of gunfire. Using surveillance footage, police say they were able to determine that a man in a nearby apartment fired a gun into the air several times. Officers say Ackerman was the person who fired the gun. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police executed a search warrant at 32 Hart Street where they say they found three guns that were not legally owned.

Guns Recovered:

  • Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Mini-14 .223 caliber Rifle
  • Hi-Point Model CD380 .380 caliber Pistol
  • Century Arms Inc. Model TP9SF 9mm Pistol

Charges:

Steven McCray

Steven McCray

  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a loaded firearm in the Second Degree (felony)
Wantu Ackerman

Wantu Ackerman

  • Criminal Possession of a loaded firearm in the Second Degree (felony)
  • Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (felony)
  • Violating parole

Both were arraigned in Cohoes City Court and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire