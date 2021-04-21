Cohoes Police announce two drug arrests

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes Police have arrested two people as part of their involvement in multi agency narcotics investigations. Royce N. Dewer, 38, and Theresa Wood, 50, both of Cohoes, were arrested in two separate incidents and are each facing felony charges.

The arrests were made on March 26 an April 19, police say.

In a statement regarding the arrests, Cohoes Police Chief Todd Waldin said:

““With the help of the community and assistance of other law enforcement agencies, we will continue our efforts to rid Cohoes of drug activity and associated violent crimes” said Chief Waldin”

In the early hours of March 26, 2021, officers from Cohoes Police, New York State Police, and Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Royce N. Dewer. Dewer was arrested as a search warrant was executed at a residence at Roulier Heights.

Police say they recovered a loaded firearm and narcotics during the search. The 38-year-old is facing the following charges:

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second degree criminal contempt

Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Dewer was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and was remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility before posting bail. He has been released pending future court proceedings.

Theresa Wood was arrested on a five count indictment for third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance on April 19, 2021. The charge is a class B felony.

Wood was arraigned in Albany County Court and released on her own recognizance.

Police say both investigations began following complaints from residents and Neighborhood Watch members.