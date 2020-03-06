Cohoes Police: 12-year-old arrested over social media post

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Cohoes Police Department said a 12-year-old male was arrested for attempted making a terroristic threat through social media.
The police said they started an investigation Wednesday after receiving multiple calls from the Cohoes School District and residents about a social media post containing references to a duffle bag and people getting hurt. Police said they searched the juvenile’s home and it did not appear to be a credible threat.
The juvenile, whose name is not being released because of his age, was arraigned in Albany Family Court.
