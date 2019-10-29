Cohoes Music Hall tells the Tale of Sweeney Todd

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Playhouse Stage Company is getting into the Halloween spirit with their production of Sweeney Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Cohoes Music Hall.

The show is a musical melodrama set in 1785 is about a serial killer barber who turns his victims into meat pies with the help of his business partner Mrs. Lovett.

The local production is interactive to make audience members feel part of the show. Usually there are about 30 cast members and the Cohoes production features a cast of eight musical actors.

The interactive production is on stage now until Sunday.

To buy tickets for the production you can go to the Cohoes Music Hall website.