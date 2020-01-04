Cohoes Mayor to host meet and greet with community

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler is hosting a meet and greet Saturday morning to give the community a chance to discuss ideas and learn about upcoming opportunities.

The greet will be held at the Cohoes Public Library from 11 am. until 1 p.m. Assembly member John McDonald will join Keeler for Story-time starting at 11:30 a.m.

While McDonald and Keeler read to the children there will be a census job fair and information session taking place.

Community members are encouraged to stick around to share ideas about how the city can move forward, offer suggestions about the city’s 150th anniversary and learn about new library and community programs.

Keeler is taking over for the embattled former mayor Shawn Morse who will soon be sentenced for using campaign money for personal use.

Keeler has a long history in law enforcement and was State Police Troop G’s commander.