Cohoes Mayor swears in six new police officers

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department has welcomed six new officers to join their force. On Wednesday morning, Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler and Police Chief Todd Waldin sworn in six new Police Officers: Kyla Comproski, Alejandro Peraza, Matthew LaBombard, Jamie Kelly, Jarret Dunham, and Shamara Haggray to the Cohoes Police Department.

Along with the new hires, Mayor Keeler and Chief Waldin will promote Matthew Orton to Rank of Detective, Kyle Pucci to the Rank of Patrol Sergeant, and Michael Greene to the Rank of Detective Sergeant.

Kyla Comproski is a Cohoes resident and graduate of Shaker High has left her position with Amazing Athletes of the Greater Capital Region where she helped introduce youths to educational sports programs, to pursue her dream of becoming a Police Officer.

Alejandro Peraza is a Cohoes resident is also a graduate of Cohoes High. After high school, he went on to obtain his Associate`s Degree in Criminal Justice from Hudson Valley Community College and a Bachelor`s Degree in Law and Society from Russell Sage College.

Matthew LaBombard is a resident of the Town of Colonie and a graduate of Shaker High, has been working as a Corrections Officer with the Albany County Correctional Facility for seven years.

Jamie Kelly is a resident of the City of Troy and graduate of Lansingburgh High, was employed by Albany Medical Center as a medical assistant for six years. After graduating high school, she went on to obtain her Associates Degree from Hudson Valley Community College and her Bachelors Degree from SUNY Cortland.

Jarret Dunham, a Cohoes resident and graduate of Mohonasen High School, enlisted with the United States Marine Corps after graduating, where he served five years departing with Honorable Discharge with the rank of Sergeant.

Shamara Haggray is a resident and graduate of the City of Albany, obtained her Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Bryant and Stratton College. She has been working as a Corrections Officer with the Albany County Correctional Facility for 5 years.

Matthew Orton is a 16-year veteran of the Cohoes Police Department, specializes as the department’s Gang Unit Coordinator and Community Resource Officer.

Kyle Pucci is a six-year veteran of the Cohoes Police Department, will continue his new role on the afternoon shift where he has spent his career. Prior to becoming a Police Officer, he was employed by the City of Cohoes Department of Public Works.

Michael Greene is an 18 year veteran of the Cohoes Police Department was assigned to the Detective Bureau in January of 2016. Prior to his career as a Police Officer, he was a dispatcher for the City of Cohoes Police Department.

Congratulations to the Cohoes Police Department!