COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Cohoes Mayor William Keeler took the time to respond to a post on Norlite’s website. The blog post written by the Global CEO of Tradebe Environmental Services (Norlite’s parent company), Victor Creixell De Vilallonga, is an appeal to get the people of Cohoes on board with Norlite’s purchase of the Saratoga Sites Apartment Complex.

It’s a moot point now because the Cohoes Housing Authority (CHA) has already agreed to let the city purchase the property, but Mayor Keeler said he felt compelled to respond to the post based on information that Creixell De Vilallonga left out.

“Your missive glosses over the decades-long negative impact Norlite has had on this community, and particularly on the residents of the Saratoga Sites public housing facility, located in the shadows of the hazardous waste incineration facility,” Keeler said in the letter written to Creixell De Vilallonga.

“Some have claimed, inaccurately, that Norlite poses a risk to Saratoga Sites. There is no credible scientific evidence to support that claim,” Creixell De Vilallonga’s said. “We proposed to transform the site into a research facility to investigate new ways to reduce the creation of waste and to safely dispose of it. Critics, including some elected city officials, denounced our proposal.”

Norlite offered to buy the Saratoga Sites property from the CHA for $45,000, $10,000 more than the city offered. The company had proposed a research facility on the site to develop waste recycling, reuse, and energy recovery technologies. Cohoes plans to demolish the apartments.

“We understand the City of Cohoes may have its own plans for the property and we respect that, but would be pleased to work with the city if there is an opportunity to do so,” Norlite told NEWS10 Wednesday. “In the meantime, Norlite is taking the necessary steps to address the concerns about dust raised by state regulators and members of the Cohoes community. We are an environmental company committed to protecting the environment, and our goal is to achieve best-in-class environmental performance.”

Read Mayor Keeler’s letter to Creixell De Vilallonga below: