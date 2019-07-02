Cohoes Mayor Morse concedes race after absentee ballot tally

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The final ballot count in Cohoes was completed Tuesday following last week’s mayoral primary.

Former New York State Trooper Bill Keeler began the day with a 100 vote lead over current Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse, and that lead only increased as the day went on. Keeler picked up an additional 80 absentee ballots compared to Morse’s gain of 66.

Morse posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon conceding the race and congratulating Keeler.

The tally for the 5th Ward was not without controversy, however. A poll worker in the ward is accused of letting 19 non-democrats vote in the democratic primary, which affected the close race for common council between Kathleen Donovan and Adam Biggs.

Following Tuesday’s absentee ballot count, the tally stands exactly tied 286 to 286. An official tie would throw the race to a re-vote within the next 45 days.