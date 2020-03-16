Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Bars/restaurants (will still offer take-out), gyms, theaters, casinos to close by 8 p.m.

Cohoes Mayor Keeler closes City Hall

News

Cohoes City Hall

Cohoes City Hall (James DiBianco / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Trying to block COVID-19, Mayor Bill Keeler announced Monday that Cohoes City Hall on Mohawk Street will close Monday at noon.

The Mayor assured residents in a letter that basic functions of the government—police, fire, trash, and other city services—will not stop during the closure. Municipal services will move on-line and to phones wherever possible. Only essential matters will be handled in person.

I have made this decision based on guidance from the experts on how best to protect the health and safety of our community. This is an unprecedented situation. Their advice is that as many people as possible should stay home, therefore I am encouraging people to do just that, if they are able. We will do everything possible to assist you with City business, and to share information with you.

Statement from Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler

There are no plans for reopening yet. Keeler says the administration will monitor the situation and make a decision based on expert advice and with public safety as its top concern.

