Cohoes man sentenced for Facebook threats

This Monday, July 30, 2019 photo shows an update information of Facebook application on a mobile phone displayed at a store in Chicago. The FBI is looking for outside contractors to monitor social media for potential threats, setting up a possible conflict with Facebook and other companies over privacy. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Patris Derville, 22, of Cohoes was sentenced last week for threatening to shoot someone on social media. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he’ll serve 13 months in prison.

The case against Derville accused him of transmitting threats of violence across state lines. He pleaded guilty to sending a Facebook Live video to a victim where he threatened to shoot them. He posted the video target the victim.

Authorities say no firearm was displayed in the video. They said they will not release any information about which state lines were crossed.

After he’s released from prison, Derville also must serve a 3-year term of supervised release.

The FBI, Department of Justice, and Troy Police Department were involved with the case against Derville.