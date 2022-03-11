TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police said they arrested Angel Sanchez, 26, of Cohoes and charged him with attempted murder. According to police, he shot someone in the back in Troy on the afternoon of March 6.

Just after 3 p.m. that Sunday, several 911 calls reported a shooting near 3rd and Congress Streets in Troy. Police said one man was shot in the back in the incident, calling it “a violent, targeted act occurring in our Downtown Business District on a busy Sunday afternoon.” They said the victim went to a local hospital and was treated and released.

Police said their investigation led them to Sanchez four days later. On Thursday morning, detectives arrested him on the following charges:

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree criminal use of a firearm

New York State Parole helped with the arrest, and he was arraigned in Troy City Court before being remanded to Rensselaer County Jail. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute.