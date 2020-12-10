TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police have arrested a 25-year-old Cohoes man in relation to a rape investigation that began in early November. Kenneth J. Zeoli was taken into custody after detectives spotted him in the area of Middleburgh Street and 6th Avenue in Troy.
In a statement, Troy Police say a female victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted by the suspect on November 3.
After an investigation, the case was presented to a Grand Jury by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office and an indictment warrant was issued for Zeoli’s arrest.
The charges Zeoli is currently facing are:
- Rape in the first degree Felony
- Sexual Assault first degree Felony
- Strangulation second degree Felony
Zeoli is currently incarcerated in the Rensselaer County Jail and will appear for arraignment in Rensselaer County Court at a later time.
LATEST STORIES
- Latest COVID update from Cuomo focuses on hospitalizations, leaves off microclusters
- Lawmakers optimistic as they see progress on COVID-19 relief framework
- Digital Exclusive: Teddy Roosevelt’s link to North Creek’s train station
- Cohoes man arrested in Troy rape case
- Potential COVID exposure at Marshalls in Amsterdam