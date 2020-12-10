Cohoes man arrested in Troy rape case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police have arrested a 25-year-old Cohoes man in relation to a rape investigation that began in early November. Kenneth J. Zeoli was taken into custody after detectives spotted him in the area of Middleburgh Street and 6th Avenue in Troy.

In a statement, Troy Police say a female victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted by the suspect on November 3.

After an investigation, the case was presented to a Grand Jury by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office and an indictment warrant was issued for Zeoli’s arrest.

The charges Zeoli is currently facing are:

Rape in the first degree Felony

Sexual Assault first degree Felony

Strangulation second degree Felony

Zeoli is currently incarcerated in the Rensselaer County Jail and will appear for arraignment in Rensselaer County Court at a later time.