Cohoes man arrested for transportation of child porn

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Paul Turnbull, 53, of Cohoes was arrested Monday on charges of transporting child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Turnbull was arrested by the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and appeared in court on Wednesday. He will remain in custody pending a trial.

If convicted Turnbull could face at least 15 and up to 40 years in prison, post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life as well as a $250,000 fine because of prior convictions the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Turnbull was convicted for possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old in 2002, 2008 and 2011. He is also a registered sex offender according to the N.Y. Division of Criminal Justice Services.

HSI along with the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Cohoes Police Department are investigating this case. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation can call HSI’s Albany Office at 518-220-2129.