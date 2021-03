COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested James Bertrand, 55, of Cohoes after they say they found child porn on his computer. Troopers say Bertrand both sent and received child porn on the internet.

Charges:

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Bertrand was arraigned virtually in Cohoes City Court and released under the supervision of probation. He is due back in court at a later date.