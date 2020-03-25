Cohoes man arrested after reportedly robbing Dunkin’ seven different times

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police have arrested Austin Lopez, 22, of Cohoes for reportedly robbing a Dunkin’ store multiple times in the month of March.

Colonie Police say they took a report from the Dunkin’ store located at 890 Loudon Road about seven burglaries that had reportedly taken place on March 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 22, and 23 by the same person based on recovered surveillance footage.

Police say Lopez used a key to enter after closing and used a register code to steal money. The reported total taken during the burglaries was $564.25. Police used a list of past employees and compared it to the surveillance video to identify a suspect.

On March 24, police say Patrol Officer Javier Martinez and Kyle Keane stayed inside the store after closing with members of the Investigation Division and conducted a surveillance operation of the suspect and the business.

Police say Lopez was followed from Cohoes to the Dunkin’ where at 8:20 p.m. he was seen entering the store with a key in an attempt to steal money from the register. The patrol officers who were waiting inside, were able to take Lopez into custody without incident.

Police say Lopez had been fired from the Dunkin’ store in February, but kept a key and was familiar with the register code.

Police say Lopez was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraignment detainee. Police charged Lopez with eight counts of Burglary 3rd (felony), seven counts of Petit Larceny (misdemeanor), and one count of Attempted Petit Larceny (misdemeanor).

