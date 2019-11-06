Cohoes man arrested after attempting to meet 13-year-old girl for sex

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police say a man attempted to meet with an underage girl for sex after having online conversations that were being investigated.

Colonie Police say Robert H. McFarland, 28, of Cohoes was messaging online with an undercover investigator who he thought was a 13-year-old girl. The contact involved internet and text conversations of sexual nature, sending nude photos as well as attempting to meet for sex by McFarland.

A meeting was set up on Monday in the Town of Colonie where McFarland traveled to the location where he was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Police recovered media devices from McFarland that are currently undergoing further forensic examination.

He was charged with Attempted Rape 2nd, Attempted Criminal Sex Act 1st , Attempted Dissemination of Indecent Material to a Minor 1st (felonies).

Colonie Police say there was never a real 13-year-old girl in communication with McFarland and there are no other known victims. The investigation did not reveal any other concerning contact or access to children in his personal life or professional capacity.

Police say McFarland stated he is currently unemployed. Due to the nature of the charges, anyone who believes that they may be a victim or has information is urged to call Colonie Police at (518) – 783 -2754.

McFarland was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility after his arraignment in Colonie Justice Court.