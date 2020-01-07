Cohoes man accused of killing infant released due to new bail reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes man who was accused of killing his 6-week-old infant son early December was released from custody during a hearing Tuesday morning.

Anthony Ojeda, 38, was released and will be on a supervision of probation with the condition of electronic monitoring, a decision Albany County Judge William Carter made based on the newly adopted bail statuses.

Ojeda was arrested on charges of manslaughter and assault in connection with the suspicious death of his son Eli Ojeda-Harmon.

He was previously arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail on $100,000 bail.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will continue to update as new information is released.