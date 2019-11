COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had child pornography.

Brian Oplinger, 60, of Cohoes, is accused of possessing and uploading images consistent with child sexual exploitation.

He was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his address.

Oplinger was charged with promoting a sexual performance of a child and possessing a sexual performance of a child.

He was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail on $35,000 cash or bond.