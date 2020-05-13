Cohoes Main St. shooting update

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)–On Sunday afternoon several women were involved in an ongoing domestic issue at Main and George streets, according to the Cohoes Police Department. The dispute escalated when one of the parties involved pulled out a handgun and shot two of the others involved in the disagreement.

The two women who were shot sought medical attention on their own and left the scene to go to the Albany Medical Center. The two received non-life threatening injuries and have been discharged from the hospital.

The gun used in the shooting as been recovered and it appears to be legally owned and properly registered at the time of this incident.

The case is now being reviewed by the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. The involved parties are cooperating on varying levels at this point. If you have any information that can help with this matter you are asked to call the Cohoes Detective Bureau at (518) 233-2146 or the confidential tip line at (518) 233 2161.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES