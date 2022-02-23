COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In preparation for the upcoming winter storm, the City of Cohoes has issued snow emergency parking restrictions. Parking restrictions will begin Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m., until Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. Recyclables and garbage will be picked up as normally scheduled.

The following restrictions will apply:

Thursday, February 24

All vehicles must be parked on the EVEN side of the street from 7 p.m., through Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 25

All vehicles must be parked on the ODD side of the street from 7 p.m. through Saturday, February 26 at 7:00 p.m.

City officials ask residents to assist in a proactive approach by moving vehicles to allow emergency snow effort crews to navigate narrow downtown streets. City officials said vehicles found in violation of parking regulations may be ticketed and towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

Residents that live on “one-way” streets with only parking on one side – are allowed to park on the opposite side – in accordance with the snow emergency. All residents are asked to pitch by shoveling out fire hydrants closest to their property, and also make sure sidewalks are clear of snow and ice.